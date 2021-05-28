EMEA > Euro Markets: EUAs slump to week-low near €50, UK units slip to narrow premium

Published 20:31 on May 28, 2021

EUAs slumped to a one-week low just above €50 on Friday to notch a 1.4% weekly loss, while UKAs also sank as it emerged Britain was considering boosting this year's auction supply.

