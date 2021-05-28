Euro Markets: EUAs slump to week-low near €50, UK units slip to narrow premium
Published 20:31 on May 28, 2021 / Last updated at 20:31 on May 28, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments
EUAs slumped to a one-week low just above €50 on Friday to notch a 1.4% weekly loss, while UKAs also sank as it emerged Britain was considering boosting this year's auction supply.
EUAs slumped to a one-week low just above €50 on Friday to notch a 1.4% weekly loss, while UKAs also sank as it emerged Britain was considering boosting this year’s auction supply.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.