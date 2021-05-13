NA Markets: RGGI finds bullish support amid thin demand as CCAs decline ahead of Q2 auction
Published 22:50 on May 13, 2021 / Last updated at 22:50 on May 13, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
RGGI Allowance (RGA) prices rose on thin demand on the secondary market to hit a new two-month high, while California Carbon Allowances (CCAs) declined week-on-week despite a continued influx of speculative demand.
RGGI Allowance (RGA) prices rose on thin demand on the secondary market this week to hit a new two-month high, while California Carbon Allowances (CCAs) declined despite a continued influx of speculative demand.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.