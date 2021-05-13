Americas > NA Markets: RGGI finds bullish support amid thin demand as CCAs decline ahead of Q2 auction

NA Markets: RGGI finds bullish support amid thin demand as CCAs decline ahead of Q2 auction

Published 22:50 on May 13, 2021  /  Last updated at 22:50 on May 13, 2021  /  Americas, Canada, US  /  No Comments

RGGI Allowance (RGA) prices rose on thin demand on the secondary market to hit a new two-month high, while California Carbon Allowances (CCAs) declined week-on-week despite a continued influx of speculative demand.

RGGI Allowance (RGA) prices rose on thin demand on the secondary market this week to hit a new two-month high, while California Carbon Allowances (CCAs) declined despite a continued influx of speculative demand.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software