California offset prices lagging behind speculator-fuelled CCA rise

Published 23:01 on May 13, 2021 / Last updated at 23:01 on May 13, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California Carbon Offsets (CCO) are remaining near historic high discounts despite an influx of financial interest in recent weeks that has prompted California Carbon Allowances (CCAs) to diverge from the floor price.