Startup raises $7.8 mln for nature-based offset ratings service
Published 16:25 on May 13, 2021 / Last updated at 16:25 on May 13, 2021 / Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, New Market Mechanisms, REDD, Voluntary Market / No Comments
Startup firm Sylvera has raised $7.8 million to expand its voluntary carbon offset ratings business, with early assessments judging that many nature-based projects fall short of their promised emissions cuts.
