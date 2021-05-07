Stakeholders are advocating for a variety of technical tweaks to the Transportation & Climate Initiative Programme’s (TCI-P) draft cap-and-trade regulation, while industry groups claimed the four participating US jurisdictions’ CO2 reduction goals were unachievable.
Stakeholders seek changes to TCI carbon market, as industry calls CO2 goals “pipe dream”
Stakeholders are advocating for a variety of technical tweaks to the Transportation & Climate Initiative Programme’s (TCI-P) draft cap-and-trade regulation, while industry groups claimed the four participating US jurisdictions’ CO2 reduction goals were unachievable.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.