WCI emitters, speculators add length as allowance prices continue bull run

Published 21:41 on May 7, 2021 / Last updated at 21:41 on May 7, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

WCI compliance entities and speculators added length in the California Carbon Allowance (CCA) market this week as prices continued on a bull run fuelled by increased financial interest and rising 2022 floor outlooks, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.