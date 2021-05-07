Americas > Norway’s Yara targets $23/tonne for agriculture-based VERs in new global alliance

Norway’s Yara targets $23/tonne for agriculture-based VERs in new global alliance

Published 19:14 on May 7, 2021  /  Last updated at 20:12 on May 7, 2021  /  Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, New Market Mechanisms, Other APAC, South & Central, US, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Norwegian fertiliser company Yara launched a new business on Friday aimed at generating voluntary emissions reductions (VERs) from farmlands worldwide at upwards of $20 per tonne, adding to the spate of agriculture-focused carbon programmes unveiled in the past year.

Norwegian fertiliser company Yara launched a new business on Friday aimed at generating voluntary emissions reductions (VERs) from farmlands worldwide at upwards of $20 per tonne, adding to the spate of agriculture-focused carbon programmes unveiled in the past year.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software