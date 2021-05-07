Norway’s Yara targets $23/tonne for agriculture-based VERs in new global alliance

Norwegian fertiliser company Yara launched a new business on Friday aimed at generating voluntary emissions reductions (VERs) from farmlands worldwide at upwards of $20 per tonne, adding to the spate of agriculture-focused carbon programmes unveiled in the past year.