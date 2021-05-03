Asia Pacific > Santos, Eni eye offset generation from carbon capture in Timor-Leste

Santos, Eni eye offset generation from carbon capture in Timor-Leste

Published 12:16 on May 3, 2021  /  Last updated at 12:16 on May 3, 2021  /  Asia Pacific, Australia, Other APAC, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Australia’s Santos and Italy-headquartered Eni will investigate introducing CCS at a gas field in Timor-Leste that could store CO2 imported from Australia, generating carbon credits in the process, they announced Monday.

Australia’s Santos and Italy-headquartered Eni will investigate introducing CCS at a gas field in Timor-Leste that could store CO2 imported from Australia, generating carbon credits in the process, they announced Monday.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software