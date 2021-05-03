Santos, Eni eye offset generation from carbon capture in Timor-Leste

Published 12:16 on May 3, 2021 / Last updated at 12:16 on May 3, 2021 / Asia Pacific, Australia, Other APAC, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Australia’s Santos and Italy-headquartered Eni will investigate introducing CCS at a gas field in Timor-Leste that could store CO2 imported from Australia, generating carbon credits in the process, they announced Monday.