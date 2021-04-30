Africa > Germany, Russia sign MoU to ship hydrogen via controversial gas pipeline

Germany, Russia sign MoU to ship hydrogen via controversial gas pipeline

Germany and Russia have signed a €2 billion memorandum of understanding (MoU) to leverage the controversial gas pipeline Nord Stream 2 for the eventual distribution of hydrogen, even as the European Parliament called for the project to be halted due to rising tensions with Moscow.

