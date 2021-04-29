California LCFS credit surplus to grow by 2% in Q4 -analysts

Fewer petroleum-based fuel sales due to COVID-19 restrictions and strong renewable diesel (RD) volumes will result in a modest California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credit surplus in the fourth quarter of 2020, analysts said Thursday.