NA Markets: Bullish pressure pushes CCAs to 14-mth high, as RGGI prices rise amid Q1 emissions uptick

Published 21:46 on April 29, 2021 / Last updated at 21:46 on April 29, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices surged on the secondary market amid increased speculative demand over the week, while RGGI Allowance (RGA) values rose as entities looked to move positions further out on the curve.