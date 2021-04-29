NA Markets: Bullish pressure pushes CCAs to 14-mth high, as RGGI prices rise amid Q1 emissions uptick
Published 21:46 on April 29, 2021 / Last updated at 21:46 on April 29, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices surged on the secondary market amid increased speculative demand over the week, while RGGI Allowance (RGA) values rose as entities looked to move positions further out on the curve.
