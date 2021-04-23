California needs to begin cap-and-trade rulemaking soon to achieve long-term goals -panel

Published 00:47 on April 23, 2021 / Last updated at 01:08 on April 23, 2021

California should start a cap-and-trade rulemaking concurrently with its Scoping Plan update to ensure long-term climate goals are met, while Canadian provinces could look at other carbon pricing options to comply with the federal 'backstop' mandate, panelists said at the North American Carbon World (NACW) conference on Thursday.