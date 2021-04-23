US LCFS programme could come through regulatory action -lawyer
Published 01:08 on April 23, 2021 / Last updated at 01:08 on April 23, 2021 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments
The US EPA may be able to circumvent a divided Congress and implement a national low-carbon fuel standard (LCFS) programme through existing authority, a conference heard Thursday.
The US EPA may be able to circumvent a divided Congress and implement a national low-carbon fuel standard (LCFS) programme through existing authority, a conference heard Thursday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.