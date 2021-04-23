WCI allowance prices likely to rise in latter half of decade as emissions outpace CO2 caps -analysis

Published 00:15 on April 23, 2021 / Last updated at 00:15 on April 23, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California and Quebec emissions will outpace WCI cumulative CO2 caps towards the latter half of the decade, with annual shortages anticipated as early as two years from now, analysts said at the North American Carbon World conference Thursday.