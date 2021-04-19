Offset developers, registries must bring higher-integrity protocols to market -report

Voluntary carbon market (VCM) participants and registries need to quickly scale-up high integrity offset protocols amid rising corporate demand, while also making tweaks to existing protocols to account for inadequacies, according to a white paper published Monday.