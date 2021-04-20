EU’s MSR intake rate might need raising to reach 2030 climate target -report

Published 12:12 on April 20, 2021 / Last updated at 13:28 on April 20, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments

The EU carbon market’s supply-adjusting MSR intake rate would need to at least be maintained at its current 24% or even increased if the 27-nation bloc is to meet its 2030 emissions reduction target, an NGO-commissioned report released Tuesday found.