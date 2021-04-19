Americas > Canada eyes CBAM consultation as budget sets out more stringent climate target

Canada eyes CBAM consultation as budget sets out more stringent climate target

Published 23:20 on April 19, 2021  /  Last updated at 23:31 on April 19, 2021  /  Americas, Canada, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, Climate Talks, International, RINs & LCFS, US, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

The Canadian government will soon launch a consultation process on a carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM), while it also looks to CCUS tax credits and other climate funding strategies to hit a more ambitious GHG reduction goal, according to the proposed federal budget published Monday.

The Canadian government will soon launch a consultation process on a carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM), while it also looks to CCUS tax credits and other climate funding strategies to hit a more ambitious GHG reduction goal, according to the proposed federal budget published Monday.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software