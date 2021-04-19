Canada eyes CBAM consultation as budget sets out more stringent climate target

Published 23:20 on April 19, 2021 / Last updated at 23:31 on April 19, 2021 / Americas, Canada, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, Climate Talks, International, RINs & LCFS, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

The Canadian government will soon launch a consultation process on a carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM), while it also looks to CCUS tax credits and other climate funding strategies to hit a more ambitious GHG reduction goal, according to the proposed federal budget published Monday.