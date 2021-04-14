Americas > Dominion Energy argues RGGI allowance approach is “prudent” as it carries short position into Q2

Dominion Energy argues RGGI allowance approach is “prudent” as it carries short position into Q2

Published 15:56 on April 14, 2021  /  Last updated at 16:25 on April 14, 2021  /  Americas, US  /  No Comments

Virginia utility Dominion Energy backed its auction-focused approach to RGGI compliance amid criticism about failing to account for long-term CO2 abatement trends, while the company disclosed it held a small shortage in the regional power sector carbon market through Q1, according to public documents.

Virginia utility Dominion Energy backed its auction-focused approach to RGGI compliance amid criticism about failing to account for long-term CO2 abatement trends, while the company disclosed it held a small shortage in the regional power sector carbon market through Q1, according to public documents.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software