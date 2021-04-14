Dominion Energy argues RGGI allowance approach is “prudent” as it carries short position into Q2

Virginia utility Dominion Energy backed its auction-focused approach to RGGI compliance amid criticism about failing to account for long-term CO2 abatement trends, while the company disclosed it held a small shortage in the regional power sector carbon market through Q1, according to public documents.