Virginia officials back Dominion’s RGGI rate request as utility outlines 2020 allowance hedge

Published 17:28 on March 31, 2021 / Last updated at 17:28 on March 31, 2021 / Americas, US / No Comments

Virginia will not oppose utility Dominion Energy’s rate request to cover RGGI allowance procurements over the next 18 months, while the generator revealed the value of its hedged position in the Northeast cap-and-trade scheme, according to filings released this week.