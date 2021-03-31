New ETF offers high exposure to hydrogen economy

Published 15:08 on March 31, 2021

Asset manager VanEck on Wednesday launched a new ETF focused on companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from hydrogen projects or have the potential to do so.