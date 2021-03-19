China traders’ association moves to tighten quality in carbon neutral bond market
Published 11:53 on March 19, 2021 / Last updated at 11:53 on March 19, 2021 / China / No Comments
The China interbank market dealers' association has released new guidelines for issuers of carbon neutral bonds, seeking to root out dodgy practices in the emerging market.
The China interbank market dealers’ association has released new guidelines for issuers of carbon neutral bonds, seeking to root out dodgy practices in the emerging market.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.