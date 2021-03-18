EU anti-deforestation import rules still a ways off, but related due diligence could come sooner
Published 19:54 on March 18, 2021 / Last updated at 21:55 on March 18, 2021 / Africa, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Other APAC, REDD, South & Central / No Comments
A high-profile initiative focused on reducing forest-risk commodity (FRC) imports into the European Union won’t be finalised for at least 18 months, but risk managers should take heed of broader guidance that dramatically expands corporate due diligence to cover a company’s entire supply chain, an MEP said Thursday.
A high-profile initiative focused on reducing forest-risk commodity (FRC) imports into the European Union won’t be finalised for at least 18 months, but risk managers should take heed of broader guidance that dramatically expands corporate due diligence to cover a company’s entire supply chain, an MEP said Thursday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.