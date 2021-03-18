EU anti-deforestation import rules still a ways off, but related due diligence could come sooner

Published 19:54 on March 18, 2021 / Last updated at 21:55 on March 18, 2021 / Africa, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Other APAC, REDD, South & Central / No Comments

A high-profile initiative focused on reducing forest-risk commodity (FRC) imports into the European Union won’t be finalised for at least 18 months, but risk managers should take heed of broader guidance that dramatically expands corporate due diligence to cover a company’s entire supply chain, an MEP said Thursday.