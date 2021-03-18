EMEA > EU negotiators urged to conclude Climate Law talks by end-April

EU negotiators urged to conclude Climate Law talks by end-April

Published 18:42 on March 18, 2021  /  Last updated at 18:42 on March 18, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

EU institutions are aiming to conclude trilateral negotiations on the European Climate Law by the end of April, just ahead of an international climate summit convened planned for Earth Day.

EU institutions are aiming to conclude trilateral negotiations on the European Climate Law by the end of April, just ahead of an international climate summit convened planned for Earth Day.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software