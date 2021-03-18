Heating industry risks derailing EU’s climate objectives -report

Industry is delaying the phaseout of new oil and gas boiler sales across the EU, risking the derailment of the 27-nation bloc’s climate targets, a brand audit released Thursday said, while the European Commission is considering options to curb emissions from heating and cooling.