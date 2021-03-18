Africa > “Forceful, abrupt” international climate action response to birth US carbon market by 2025 -experts

“Forceful, abrupt” international climate action response to birth US carbon market by 2025 -experts

Published 18:56 on March 18, 2021  /  Last updated at 19:05 on March 18, 2021  /  Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Aviation/CORSIA, Canada, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, China, Climate Talks, EMEA, EU ETS, International, Japan, Kyoto Mechanisms, Mexico, Middle East, New Market Mechanisms, Other APAC, REDD, Shipping, South & Central, South Korea, Switzerland, US, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Delayed efforts to combat climate change will result in a “forceful, abrupt, and disorderly” response by governments by 2025, which combined with protectionist policies will see the US introduce a national carbon pricing system by that date.

Delayed efforts to combat climate change will result in a “forceful, abrupt, and disorderly” response by governments by 2025, which combined with protectionist policies will see the US introduce a national carbon pricing system by that date.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software