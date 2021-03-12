EMEA > EU ETS-financed Innovation Fund receives over 200 applications for small-scale projects

EU ETS-financed Innovation Fund receives over 200 applications for small-scale projects

Published 16:13 on March 12, 2021  /  Last updated at 16:13 on March 12, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

The EU has received some 232 applications for €100 million in funding for small-scale projects under the ETS-financed Innovation Fund, the European Commission announced Friday, with energy-intensive industries making over half of the applicants.

