Brussels leaning towards ‘notional’ ETS for carbon border measure, says EU trade chief
Published 18:22 on February 18, 2021 / Last updated at 18:22 on February 18, 2021 / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
The EU’s prospective carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) will likely take the shape of a ‘notional’ emissions market, the 27-nation bloc’s trade chief said on Thursday.
The EU’s prospective carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) will likely take the shape of a ‘notional’ emissions market, the 27-nation bloc’s trade chief said on Thursday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.