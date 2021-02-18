EU Market: EUAs halt losses as some traders eye return to €40
Published 19:58 on February 18, 2021 / Last updated at 19:58 on February 18, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
EUAs made slight gains on Thursday, halting a three-day losing streak as some market participants targeted a rapid return to the record levels of earlier this week.
EUAs made slight gains on Thursday, halting a three-day losing streak as some market participants targeted a rapid return to the record levels of earlier this week.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.