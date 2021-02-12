Asia Pacific > Australia Market Roundup: Shell, Terra Carbon projects collect ACCUs as fossil lobby embraces net zero

Australia Market Roundup: Shell, Terra Carbon projects collect ACCUs as fossil lobby embraces net zero

Published 11:23 on February 12, 2021  /  Last updated at 12:01 on February 12, 2021  /  Asia Pacific, Australia  /  No Comments

Australia’s Clean Energy Regulator has released a second batch of carbon credits this week with Shell and Terra Carbon projects among the beneficiaries, while the nation’s lead oil and gas industry lobby group on Friday embraced a 2050 net zero emissions target with broad access to offsets.

