Shell outlines net zero emissions plans involving ramped up offset, CCS use

Published 19:25 on February 11, 2021 / Last updated at 23:18 on February 11, 2021 / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, New Market Mechanisms, REDD, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Oil major Shell set out plans on Thursday to significantly scale up its demand for nature-based carbon credits and CCS as part of its rising climate ambition over the next 15 years.