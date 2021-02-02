NZ Market: Carbon price nears NZ$40 in response to commission proposals
Published 08:08 on February 2, 2021 / Last updated at 10:05 on February 2, 2021 / Asia Pacific, New Zealand / No Comments
NZUs jumped by a dollar on Tuesday to nearly NZ$40, as the market responded to carbon budget proposals by the government’s independent advisors that would tighten the ETS cap.
NZUs jumped by a dollar on Tuesday to nearly NZ$40, as the market responded to carbon budget proposals by the government’s independent advisors that would tighten the ETS cap.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.