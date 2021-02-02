NZ Market: Carbon price nears NZ$40 in response to commission proposals

Published 08:08 on February 2, 2021

NZUs jumped by a dollar on Tuesday to nearly NZ$40, as the market responded to carbon budget proposals by the government’s independent advisors that would tighten the ETS cap.