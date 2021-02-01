ART REDD standard seeks inclusion of emissions removals, new HFLD approach

The Architecture for REDD+ Transactions (ART) programme began a public consultation period on Monday for the new version of its deforestation reduction standard, which will now aim to also issue carbon credits from planting or restoring forests and change the method for rewarding high-forest, low-deforestation (HFLD) jurisdictions.