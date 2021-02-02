Singapore weighs raising carbon tax in new climate plan
Published 10:41 on February 2, 2021 / Last updated at 10:41 on February 2, 2021 / Asia Pacific, Carbon Taxes, Other APAC / No Comments
Singapore is preparing a multi-ministerial climate plan, with MPs pushing for the government to speed up the review of the nation’s carbon tax in order to increase levels sooner than previously planned.
Singapore is preparing a multi-ministerial climate plan, with MPs pushing for the government to speed up the review of the nation’s carbon tax in order to increase levels sooner than previously planned.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.