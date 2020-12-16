Asia Pacific > Japan minister pushes for doubling renewables target

Japan minister pushes for doubling renewables target

Published 02:57 on December 16, 2020  /  Last updated at 02:57 on December 16, 2020  /  Asia Pacific, Japan  /  No Comments

Japan should aim for getting more than 40% of its energy from renewable sources by 2030, around double the current government target, according to Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, who is also backing a domestic price on carbon.

Japan should aim for getting more than 40% of its energy from renewable sources by 2030, around double the current government target, according to Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, who is also backing a domestic price on carbon.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software