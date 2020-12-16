Japan minister pushes for doubling renewables target
Published 02:57 on December 16, 2020 / Last updated at 02:57 on December 16, 2020 / Asia Pacific, Japan / No Comments
Japan should aim for getting more than 40% of its energy from renewable sources by 2030, around double the current government target, according to Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, who is also backing a domestic price on carbon.
Japan should aim for getting more than 40% of its energy from renewable sources by 2030, around double the current government target, according to Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, who is also backing a domestic price on carbon.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.