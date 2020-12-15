Australia Market Roundup: Regulator issues over half a million new ACCUs
Published 10:17 on December 15, 2020 / Last updated at 10:17 on December 15, 2020 / Asia Pacific, Australia / No Comments
Australia’s Clean Energy Regulator issued well over 500,000 new carbon credits over the past week and a half, according to data released on Tuesday that showed the units were awarded to 41 projects.
Australia’s Clean Energy Regulator issued well over 500,000 new carbon credits over the past week and a half, according to data released on Tuesday that showed the units were awarded to 41 projects.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.