California’s cap-and-trade programme needs supply adjustment to drive CO2 reductions, IEMAC says

Published 17:19 on December 4, 2020 / Last updated at 17:38 on December 4, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

The California carbon market likely needs to adjust its allowance supply to drive future emissions reductions, while state regulator ARB should evaluate the need to continue distributing free permits to refineries, according to an annual watchdog report.