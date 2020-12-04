California emitters chop carbon holdings, speculators build after Q4 auction

Published 21:43 on December 4, 2020 / Last updated at 21:43 on December 4, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Compliance entities unwound their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) positions following the publication of the final 2020 WCI auction results, while financial entities added to their holdings, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.