RGGI Q4 auction clears above secondary market and near all-time high
Published 16:02 on December 4, 2020 / Last updated at 16:22 on December 4, 2020 / Americas, US / No Comments
The RGGI Q4 auction settled at a premium to the secondary market for the second straight quarter, with compliance entities continuing to aggressively buy allowances, according to results published Friday.
