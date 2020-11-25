IATA launches aviation carbon credit exchange, announces first trade

Published 21:03 on November 25, 2020 / Last updated at 23:18 on November 25, 2020 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, China's Offset Market, EMEA, International, New Market Mechanisms, South & Central, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Aircraft operators’ association IATA on Wednesday launched its Aviation Carbon Exchange (ACE) to facilitate trade in both CORSIA-eligible and voluntary offsets, also announcing the inaugural transaction on the platform.