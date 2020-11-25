WCI emitters’ capital, emissions outlook could have played factor in Q4 auction buying

Published 21:06 on November 25, 2020 / Last updated at 21:06 on November 25, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

WCI compliance entities shifted their Q4 auction bidding strategies on future emissions outlooks for the linked cap-and-trade programme, internal allowance limits, and available capital, leading the group to procure fewer carbon permits than the previous sale, traders said.