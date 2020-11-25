California distributes 158k offsets in smallest issuance since July
Published 22:06 on November 25, 2020 / Last updated at 22:06 on November 25, 2020
California regulator ARB this week divvied out 158,700 compliance offsets, breaking a six-week streak of issuances over 1 million and marking its smallest issuance since July.
