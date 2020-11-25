EU Midday Market Briefing
Published 14:23 on November 25, 2020 / Last updated at 15:08 on November 25, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
EUAs neared €28 on Wednesday to continue this week's upward move as wider financial markets rose on prospects for a smooth US presidential transition and COVID-19 vaccine progress, while data showed investors continued to pile into the EU ETS ahead of the looming supply drought.
