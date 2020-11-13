Netherlands approves increased flight ticket tax from 2021
Published 18:03 on November 13, 2020 / Last updated at 18:47 on November 13, 2020 / Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, EU ETS, International / No Comments
The Dutch government has decided to push ahead with plans to introduce a flight ticket tax from next year but backed down from levying cargo flights, the Netherlands' Ministry of Finance said on Friday.
The Dutch government has decided to push ahead with plans to introduce a flight ticket tax from next year but backed down from levying cargo flights, the Netherlands’ Ministry of Finance said on Friday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.