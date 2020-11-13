EU utilities report hedging lag as thermal output drops
Published 15:25 on November 13, 2020 / Last updated at 15:25 on November 13, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
Major European utilities EnBW and Engie reported lagged hedging rates in their Q3 results on Friday, though the overall steep drop in EU thermal generation is likely to eclipse any bullish signal this may have provided for EUAs.
