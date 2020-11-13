New carbon fintech investment platform secures $4.5 mln in funding

Published 18:40 on November 13, 2020 / Last updated at 18:45 on November 13, 2020

A new fintech platform that aims to facilitate institutional and retail investment in carbon allowances has secured $4.5 million in new funding, adding to the expanding suite of ETS-focused vehicles as growth in ESG investing gathers pace.