New carbon fintech investment platform secures $4.5 mln in funding
Published 18:40 on November 13, 2020 / Last updated at 18:45 on November 13, 2020 / Americas, Bavardage, Canada, EMEA, EU ETS, International, US / No Comments
A new fintech platform that aims to facilitate institutional and retail investment in carbon allowances has secured $4.5 million in new funding, adding to the expanding suite of ETS-focused vehicles as growth in ESG investing gathers pace.
