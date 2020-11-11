California mints more than 1 mln new offsets for fifth straight issuance

Published 21:50 on November 11, 2020 / Last updated at 21:50 on November 11, 2020

California granted nearly 1.2 million new compliance offsets this week as state regulator ARB pushed its streak of 1-mln plus issuances to five consecutive periods, according to data published Wednesday.