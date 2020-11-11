Americas > California mints more than 1 mln new offsets for fifth straight issuance

California mints more than 1 mln new offsets for fifth straight issuance

Published 21:50 on November 11, 2020  /  Last updated at 21:50 on November 11, 2020  /  Americas, Canada, Kyoto Mechanisms, Mexico, US, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

California granted nearly 1.2 million new compliance offsets this week as state regulator ARB pushed its streak of 1-mln plus issuances to five consecutive periods, according to data published Wednesday.

California granted nearly 1.2 million new compliance offsets this week as state regulator ARB pushed its streak of 1-mln plus issuances to five consecutive periods, according to data published Wednesday.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software