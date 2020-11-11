Americas > Biden administration likely working on revised NDC as US eyes Paris Agreement return, experts say

Biden administration likely working on revised NDC as US eyes Paris Agreement return, experts say

Published 20:40 on November 11, 2020  /  Last updated at 00:01 on November 12, 2020  /  Americas, Canada, Climate Talks, International, US, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team may be already crafting a new GHG reduction target as the incoming administration works to swiftly return the US to the Paris Agreement, while Congressional bipartisan support for climate policy could still occur even with Republican control of the Senate, experts said Wednesday.

President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team may be already crafting a new GHG reduction target as the incoming administration works to swiftly return the US to the Paris Agreement, while Congressional bipartisan support for climate policy could still occur even with Republican control of the Senate, experts said Wednesday.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software