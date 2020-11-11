Biden administration likely working on revised NDC as US eyes Paris Agreement return, experts say

Published 20:40 on November 11, 2020 / Last updated at 00:01 on November 12, 2020 / Americas, Canada, Climate Talks, International, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team may be already crafting a new GHG reduction target as the incoming administration works to swiftly return the US to the Paris Agreement, while Congressional bipartisan support for climate policy could still occur even with Republican control of the Senate, experts said Wednesday.