Colombian ETS may not begin pilot phase until 2024 -govt official
Published 21:52 on November 11, 2020 / Last updated at 23:14 on November 11, 2020 / Americas, South & Central / No Comments
Colombia may not launch the pilot phase of its cap-and-trade programme under development until 2024, while the country seeks to finish the design of the ETS by year-end, a government official said Wednesday.
Colombia may not launch the pilot phase of its cap-and-trade programme under development until 2024, while the country seeks to finish the design of the ETS by year-end, a government official said Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.