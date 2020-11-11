Americas > Colombian ETS may not begin pilot phase until 2024 -govt official

Colombian ETS may not begin pilot phase until 2024 -govt official

Published 21:52 on November 11, 2020  /  Last updated at 23:14 on November 11, 2020  /  Americas, South & Central  /  No Comments

Colombia may not launch the pilot phase of its cap-and-trade programme under development until 2024, while the country seeks to finish the design of the ETS by year-end, a government official said Wednesday.

