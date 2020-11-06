Trump replaces US FERC Chair Chatterjee following power market CO2 price policy signals

Published 10:18 on November 6, 2020

President Donald Trump replaced the chairman of the US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) on Thursday evening, demoting Neil Chatterjee after he voiced openness for the grid regulator to consider state-led efforts to incorporate carbon pricing into wholesale power markets.