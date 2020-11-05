Quebec cap-and-trade emissions rise for fourth straight year in 2019
Published 22:48 on November 5, 2020 / Last updated at 22:48 on November 5, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
Emissions regulated under Quebec’s WCI-linked carbon market increased by almost 1% last year, as the CO2 from a newly opened cement plant outweighed lower GHG output elsewhere in the economy.
