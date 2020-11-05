Americas > Quebec cap-and-trade emissions rise for fourth straight year in 2019

Quebec cap-and-trade emissions rise for fourth straight year in 2019

Published 22:48 on November 5, 2020  /  Last updated at 22:48 on November 5, 2020  /  Americas, Canada, US  /  No Comments

Emissions regulated under Quebec’s WCI-linked carbon market increased by almost 1% last year, as the CO2 from a newly opened cement plant outweighed lower GHG output elsewhere in the economy.

Emissions regulated under Quebec’s WCI-linked carbon market increased by almost 1% last year, as the CO2 from a newly opened cement plant outweighed lower GHG output elsewhere in the economy.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software