Quebec cap-and-trade emissions rise for fourth straight year in 2019

Published 22:48 on November 5, 2020 / Last updated at 22:48 on November 5, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Emissions regulated under Quebec’s WCI-linked carbon market increased by almost 1% last year, as the CO2 from a newly opened cement plant outweighed lower GHG output elsewhere in the economy.